Cellular-based M2M VAS is defined as the cellular value-added connectivity process within distinct SIM-enabled machines to offer connectivity over multiple wireless networks such as 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX.

Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Report 2018-2023 Industry research report offers an in-depth and decision-making market analysis prospects for size, share, growth, proportion, emerging trends, demand, and Cellular-based M2M VAS Industry growth. It also encompasses through business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. The report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the market, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market future development.

Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Professional Report 2018 is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, market segmentation, end-use applications and business chain analysis. The study on market provides analysis of Cellular-based M2M VAS industry covering the rising trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, deployment module, capacity, production, and company financials.

The global Cellular-based M2M VAS market is valued at 3040 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 21600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% between 2017 and 2023.

Major Players in Cellular-based M2M VAS Market are: AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone, Amdocs, China Mobile, China Telecom, Digi International, Gemalto, KDDI, Numerex, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, Rogers Communications, Tech Mahindra, Telefónica, Telenor, Telit, T-MOBILE USA

Market Type : 2G, 3G, 4G, Others

Market Applications : Automotive, Transportation and logistics, Healthcare, Energy and utilities, Retail, Consumer electronics

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Cellular-based M2M VAS Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, Global, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents –

Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Cellular-based M2M VAS by Countries

6 Europe Cellular-based M2M VAS by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cellular-based M2M VAS by Countries

8 South America Cellular-based M2M VAS by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Cellular-based M2M VAS by Countries

10 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Segment by Application

12 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

