Cell Therapy Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Cell therapy is a type of therapy in which living cells are administered into a patient’s body for the treatment of a disease. Stem and progenitor cells have shown potential in cell therapy for the treatment of several pathological conditions. There are two principles on which the cell therapy depends; stem cell therapy which includes stem cell differentiation, and engraftments, and cell that have the capability to release soluble factors like chemokines and cytokines.

Stem cells have extraordinary potential to differentiate and grow into different cell types present in the body. When a stem cell divides, the newly formed cells have a potential to remain in stem cells or become another type of cells, such as blood cells, muscle cells, and others. Embryonic stem cells are derived from the embryos that are obtained from a fertilized egg, through in vitro fertilization. The human embryonic stem cells are generated by moving cells from pre-implantation stage embryo to a plastic culture medium.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is developing HABEO as a cell therapy for the treatment of hand dysfunction associated with rare autoimmune disease, scleroderma, affecting the hands. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is developing MAGE-A10 TCR, MAGE-A4, and AFP as a cell therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, esophageal gastric cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Vericel Corporation is also developing Ixmyelocel-T as a cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Some of the companies having the pipeline of cell therapy are Gamida Cell Ltd. and Nohla Therapeutics Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

