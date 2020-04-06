Cell Isolation Market by Product, Cell Type, Technique, End User and Forecast Report 2023

Global cell isolation market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing government funding for cell-based research, and growing research on personalized medicine.

Based on product, the cell isolation market is categorized into consumables and instruments. Consumables generated revenue of more than $2.5 billion, accounting for 61.4% share, in the market in 2017, owing to the increased demand for consumables, such as reagents, kits, media, and sera, for cell isolation techniques.

The cell isolation market is also categorized into human cells and animal cells. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness higher growth in human cell isolation, with a CAGR of 19.9%. Advancements in stem cell technologies for the treatment of various diseases are expected to drive the cell isolation market growth for this category.

During the forecast period, the cell isolation market is projected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with a CAGR of 22.1%. This is due to the increasing focus on basic and applied research by countries in the region. Besides, countries such as India and China have established research institutes promoting cell-based research. Hence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of innovative cell isolation products, and high demand for regenerative medicines are expected to drive the market growth in APAC in the coming years.

Some of the key players operating in the cell isolation industry are Terumo Corporation, General Electric Company, pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

