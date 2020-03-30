Cell Harvesting Market Research Reports, Forecast 2019-2025 With Arthrex, Tomtec Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, & Other

Global Cell Harvesting Market is expected to reach USD 387.9 Million by 2025, from USD 196.9 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Cell Harvesting market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cell harvesting market in the next 8 years. Cell harvesting is extracting the cells either from bone marrow and peripheral blood cells and culturing the cells in the culture dish containing nutrient media. Cell harvesting is used in the cell therapy as well as in gene therapy. University of California developed a cure for bubble baby disease for new born babies by using the cell harvesting in stem cells and gene therapy. These innovations in the cell harvesting market is notably attributing towards its increasing demand at the global pace. Further, its demand is likely to gain momentum over the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the global cell harvesting market are

PerkinElmer Inc

Bertin

Tomtec

Terumo BCT

HynoDent AG

Avita Medical

Argos Technologies

SP Industries

Teleflex Incorporated

Arthrex

Others: Thomas Scientific, Brand GMBH, Brandel, Cox Scientific, Connectorate, Scinomix, Adstec. The global cell harvesting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell harvesting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Awareness towards diseases like cancer and genetic disorders like sickle cell disease.

Increase in the research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector

Increased investment in research and development cell therapy and gene therapy

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Ethical issues like it is embryonic stem cell research violates respect for human life

Asterias developed the stem cell therapy to regain the upper body motor function. University of California, Irvine developed the stem cell therapy to destroy the breast cancer cells.. Now a days cell harvesting is also used in the animal research and development. Cell Harvesting is also used in may research labs for in-Vitro testing. In September 2016, Terumo BCT collaborated with Cognate Bioservices for developing the immunotherapies and other related products like cell therapy products.

Market Segmentation: Global Cell Harvesting Market

The global cell harvesting market is segmented on basis of type, application, end users and geography.

Based on type, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into

Manual cell harvester

Automated cell harvesters

Based on the application, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into

Biopharmaceutical application

Stem cell research

Other applications

On the basis of end users, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and community healthcare. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.

the global cell harvesting market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and community healthcare. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail and direct tenders. Based on geography the global cell harvesting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

