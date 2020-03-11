Cell Harvesting Market Professional Survey Report 2019- Clinical Applications, Industry Size, Growth and Trend Analysis to 2023

Global Cell Harvesting Market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Cell Harvesting Market Size, Share and Industry Outlook 2019

Cell harvesting is performed by separating the cell culture from the growing medium, involving techniques such as centrifugation, microfiltration, and depth filtration. It is estimated that the global cell harvesting market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 8.75% with an estimated market value of USD 209.5 million during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cell harvesting market are ads-tec GmbH, Avita Medical, Argos Technologies, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Bertin, connectorate, Cox Scientific, hynoDent AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Scinomix, Teleflex Incorporated, and Terumo Corporation.

Segmentation:

The global cell harvesting market has been segmented into product type, application, and end user.

The market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into manual cell harvesters and automated cell harvesters.

The manual cell harvesters segment is estimated to hold the largest share owing to the high preferability of manual cell harvesters, whereas the automated cell harvesters segment is expected to be the fastest growing due to increased awareness and rise in the use of automated technologies in devices.

The market, by application, has been segmented into biopharmaceutical application, stem cell research, and others.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others.

The pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share. This owes to the increase in research and development activities of companies to come up with new innovative treatment options. The biotechnology companies segment is estimated to be the fastest growing due to the growing awareness about the advantages of using biotechnology techniques

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global cell harvesting market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and growing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to the data published by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in May 2018, the US spent about USD 3.5 trillion, or 18% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), on health expenditures, which accounted for more than twice the average among developed countries in 2017.

The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector. For instance, according to the data published by the National Institute of Health Funding (NIHR) in 2016, funding of EUR 928 million was announced for new NIHR Biomedical Research Centers (BRC) and NIHR Clinical Research Facilities (CRF) for five years starting from April 2017.

Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to the presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies. However, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market.

Numerous factors such as an increase in chronic infections and diseases, the rapid growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and rising research in regenerative medicines are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, the cost-effectiveness, ease of use, the durability of harvesters, technological advancements, and design development of cell harvester devices fuel the growth of the market. However, the technical complexity of harvesters coupled with ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell research may curb the growth of the market. Stringent government regulations and mandatory licensing rules may also hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

