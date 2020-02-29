Cell Expansion Market to Reach US$ 26.0 Billion by 2024 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

The Global Cell Expansion Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Cell Expansion Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. This report studies the cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting market growth.

The Cell Expansion Market is projected to reach US$ 26.0 Billion by 2024 from US$ 12.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

“Consumables Accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market in 2018”

On the Basis of Products, the cell expansion market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are segmented into reagents, media, sera, and disposables. The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems.

“Human Cells Accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2018”

Based on Cell Type, the Cell Expansion Market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs. These cells are used for therapeutic and research purposes. In 2018, the human cells segment accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market majorly due to the increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer.

“North America dominates the cell expansion market”

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion in 2018.The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the government funding for cancer research, increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment theories, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1:70%, Tier 2:20%, and Tier 3:10%

: Tier 1:70%, Tier 2:20%, and Tier 3:10% By Designation : C-level:30%, Director-level:20%, and Others:50%

: C-level:30%, Director-level:20%, and Others:50% By Region: North America:35%, Europe:24%, Asia:25%, and the RoW: 16%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To define, describe, and forecast the cell expansion market by product, cell type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market developments and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and research and development activities in the cell expansion market.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), GE Healthcare (US), and Corning, Inc. (US).

