Cell Damage & Repair Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Cell damage occurs when stress is experienced by cells due to external or internal environmental changes. Most studied damage and repair mechanisms are observed in DNA and cell membrane. When a cell is damaged, the body tries to retain its normal functioning by repairing the cell. Cell damage occurs due to cell injury, which can be classified as exogenous or endogenous. Exogenous cell injuries happen when external environmental factors affect cell functioning while endogenous cell injuries happen due to internal factors. Cell injury can be reversible or irreversible. When cells damage the body’s repair mechanism, the cell must be removed and replaced with another functioning cell or connective tissue, which gives structural support to other present functioning cells. Apoptosis or Necrosis can be the reason for cell death. Basically, when the cell is unable to repair itself due to severity of injury, cell death occurs. Heat, radiations or lack of glucose or oxygen are the one of reasons that may cause cell damage.

Cell Damage & Repair Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing technological advancements in tissue engineering and application in therapeutic and oncology research will boost the growth of the cell damage & repair market during the forecast period. In search of more effective therapeutic solutions an intense research study of cancerous and non-cancerous cells has been carried out. However, high cost of cell or tissue repair methods might hamper the cell damage & repair market during the forecast period.

Cell Damage & Repair Market: Segmentation

The global cell damage & repair market can be segmented on the basis of damage type, repair type, application, end user and geography.

Based on damage type, the global cell damage & repair market is segmented as:

Lethal Necrosis Apoptosis

Sub-Lethal Fatty Changes Cellular Swelling



Based on repair type, the global cell damage & repair market is segmented as:

Regeneration

Replacement

Based on application, the global cell damage & repair market is segmented as:

Medicine

Cancer

Radiation Biology

Genetic Toxicology and Oncology

Genetic Engineering

Therapeutic

Tissue Engineering

Others

Based on end user, the global cell damage & repair market is segmented as:

Clinical Laboratory

Research & development Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratory

Others

Cell Damage & Repair Market: Overview

Cancer, tissue & genetic engineering are the major segment in the field of research. Extensive study of DNA & membrane damage and repair has led to improving of the existing cell damage & repair methods. The need of improved cell damage & repair methods and increased patients number with cancer will boost the demand of cell damage & repair market. Chemotherapy done during cancer treatment causes the cell damage. The cancer cells are fast growing cell and chemo drug used in the chemotherapy damages the fast growing cell as chemo drug passes through other healthy body cells and affects their functioning. Hence, the prevalence of cancer is expected to rise in the forecast period. However, increased health awareness, assessment and expenditure will contribute to growth of cell damage & repair market.

Cell Damage & Repair Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the cell damage & repair market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global cell damage & repair market owing to increasing research initiatives. The cell damage & repair market in Europe is the second major shareholder in the global cell damage & repair market due to increasing focus on research and development in tissue and genetic engineering, therapeutics and oncology to attain the competitive edge. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan & Latin America is expected to witness fast growth rate due to increasing capital investments from international players. Middle East & Africa is expected to account for stagnant market over the forecast period.

Cell Damage & Repair Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cell damage & repair market are NuVasive, Inc., New England Biolabs, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., AlloSource and others.

