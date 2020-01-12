Cell Cycle Inhibitors Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Cell cycle inhibitors include cyclin inhibitors and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs), which plays major role in developing new class of anti-cancer therapies. Also, cell cycle inhibitors in combination with chemotherapy, overcome drug resistance and improve cytotoxic efficacy. CDKs are rational targets for cancer treatment, that could restore cell-cycle checkpoints and may induce apoptosis.

Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapeutics for hematologic and oncologic disorders, developing alvocidib – a potent CDK9 inhibitor in combination with cytarabine and daunorubicin. In April 2018, the company presented preclinical data supporting the apoptosis-inducing activity of alvocidib at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in the U.S., Chicago.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is in the process of developing volasertib, a cell-cycle kinase inhibitor by acting as a polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1) antagonist for the treatment of AML. ImmunoGen Inc., Pharma Mar S.A., and Eli Lilly and Company are some other major companies involved in the development of cell cycle inhibitor therapeutics for the management of several diseases.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

