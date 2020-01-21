Cell Culture Market is projected to reach USD 32.49 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025

Global Cell Culture Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cell Culture market was valued at USD 13.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 32.49 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Cell Culture?

Cell culture is defined as a process of removing cells from an animal or plant source and growing subsequently under controlled conditions. Removal of cells from the tissues can be done either by mechanical or enzymatic method before cultivation. The cells to be grown can also be derived from a cell line or cell strain that has already been established. Culture condition required for cell culture includes substrate or medium, growth factors, hormones, gases and regulated physico-chemical environment. The cell culture market is expected to grow along with increasing advances in biotechnology and its implementation in biopharmaceutical sector.

Global Cell Culture Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Increasing preference for single-use technologies, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies (MABS), advancements in technologies and funding for cell-based research have been driving the cell culture market. On the other hand, factors such as high cost of cell biology research and lack of infrastructure for cell-based research in emerging economies might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Cell Culture Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Cell Culture Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Cell Culture Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, Hi-Media Laboratories, Merck KGAA, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Promocell GmbH, Danaher. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Cell Culture Market Segmentation, by Product

• Equipment

o Bioreactor

o Cell culture vessels

o Cell culture storage equipment

o Cell culture supporting equipment

• Consumables

o Sera

o Media

o Reagents

o Bioreactor Accessories

Global Cell Culture Market Segmentation, by End user

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Institutes

Global Cell Culture Market Segmentation, by Application

• Cancer Research

• Stem Cell Technologies

• Drug Screening & Development

• Biopharmaceutical/Therapeutic Applications

o Vaccine Production

o Diagnostics

o Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins

• Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

• Other

Global Cell Culture Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World