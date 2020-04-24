Cell Culture Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 10.0% Between 2017 and 2025

Global Cell Culture Market: Overview

This report on the cell culture market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing product development, rising demand for biologic therapeutics, and growing research on stem cells are major drivers for the global cell culture market.

This report on the global cell culture market comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competition landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key player; thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global cell culture market.

Global Cell Culture Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the market has been segmented into instruments, mediums, sera, and reagents. Product segments have been analyzed based on product categories available in the cell culture market, their cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. The instruments segment has been sub-categorized into cell culture vessels (bioreactors), carbon dioxide incubators, biosafety cabinets, cryogenic tanks, and others. The mediums segment has been sub-segmented into chemically defined mediums, classical mediums, lysogeny broths, serum-free mediums, protein–free mediums, and specialty mediums. The sera segment has been sub-divided into fetal bovine serum (FBS) and others. The reagents segment has been sub-categorized into growth factors & cytokines, albumin, protease inhibitors, thrombin, attachment factors, amino acids, and others.

Based on end-user, the global cell culture market has been segmented into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, and research institutes. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Cell Culture Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cell culture market has been segregated into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in these regions.

Companies mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global cell culture market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global cell culture market are Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Lonza, VWR International LLC, and PromoCell GmbH.

