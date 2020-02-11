Cell Culture Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 11.4% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 26.28 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Cell Culture Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Cell Culture Market Report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The Global Cell Culture Market is expected to reach US$ 26.28 Billion by 2023 from US$ 15.32 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Growth in this market is driven by the growing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and the launch of advanced cell culture products.

“Consumables are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on Product, the cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on End User, the Cell Culture Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of single-use technologies, increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players in this market are driving the cell culture market for this end-user segment.

“Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as favorable regulatory guidelines, lower manufacturing costs, growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and favorable government investments in the life sciences sector.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%; Tier 2 -46%; Tier 3 – 18%.

By Designation: C-level- 29%; D-level- 43%; Others- 28%.

By Region: North America-39%; Europe-29%; Asia-20%; Rest of the World- 12%

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To forecast the size of the cell culture industry with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To define, describe, and forecast the global cell culture market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders

To track and analyze competitive developments in the cell culture industry, such as, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities

Reason to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall cell culture market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.

Target Audience for Cell Culture Market: Manufacturers of cell culture equipment, Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, Contract research organizations, Life science research institutes, Research and consulting firms, Venture capitalists.

Most Popular Companies in the Cell Culture Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Irvine Scientific (US), InvivoGen (US), CellGenix GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).