Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2024

The global cell and tissue culture supplies market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period on account of advanced applications of cell and tissue culture equipment and consumables in the life science research activities. Moreover, the requisition of optimal environment to conduct cell and tissue related research activities requires customized supplies which increases their demand in the life science industry.

Based on consumable, the cell and tissue culture supplies market is categorized into media, reagent, sera, cryoprotective agents and contamination detection kits. The media category dominated the market during the historical period, mainly due to the increasing demand of customized media for research purposes. The media category is further classified into chemically defined media, classical media, protein-free media, lysogeny broth, serum-free media and specialty media. The reagent category is sub-categorized into protease inhibitors, albumin, thrombin, cytokines and amino acids.

Globally, North America was the largest revenue generator in the cell and tissue culture supplies industry in 2017, due to advancements in cell culture tools, rise in the demand for animal component-free media and automated cell culture systems. Europe holds the second-largest position in this market, owing to the high demand of cell culture supplies by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research scholars and scientists in the region.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of cell and tissue culture supplies industry are growing applications of cell and tissue culture equipment and consumables across numerous fields, such as vaccines and antibodies production, disease treatment, and drug discovery; increasing prevalence of chronic diseases; rising awareness about cell culture techniques; and advent of 3D cell culture models in the life sciences industry.

The market players are strengthening their position in the cell and tissue culture supplies market by adopting the acquisition strategy. For instance, in September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Fisher), signed a definitive agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a medical technology company, to acquire BD’s Advanced Bioprocessing business. The acquisition is subjected to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2019. After the completion of this acquisition, the acquired business would be integrated into Thermo Fisher’s Life Sciences Solutions segment. Thermo Fisher Life Sciences, through its various service programs, will enhance cell culture media formulations to improve yield and reduce variability in biopharmaceutical applications.

Some of the other key players in the cell and tissue culture supplies industry are Merck KGaA; VWR International LLC; Lonza Group; Corning Inc.; DWK Life Sciences Inc.; Affymetrix Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; GE Healthcare; and Eppendorf AG.

