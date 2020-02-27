Celiac Disease Diet Market | 2019 Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2025

Extensive analysis of the Global Celiac Disease Diet Market Report available at arcognizance.com is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Celiac disease (CD) is a type of intestinal malabsorption syndrome, in which the patients are intolerant to the gliadin in dietary gluten, resulting in allergic conditions, secondary malnutrition, indigestion, damage to the small intestine and can even lead to various serious diseases such as intestinal cancer, osteoporosis, gall bladder malfunction, neurological manifestation of the disease, stunted growth in children and birth defects. Celiac disease can also lead to various autoimmune diseases such as lupus, thyroid disease, Sjögren’s syndrome, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. So, during the study of Global Celiac Disease Diet Market, we have considered gluten free products to analyze the market.

Global Celiac Disease Diet Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Distribution channel and by regional & country level. Based on Product type Global Celiac Disease Diet Market is classified as Bakery products, Dairy/ dairy alternatives, Meats/ meats alternatives, Condiments, Desserts & ice-creams, Prepared foods and others. Based upon Distribution Channel, Global Celiac Disease Diet Market is classified as Grocery stores, Mass merchandiser, Food stores, Drug stores, online portals and others.

The regions covered in this Gene Panel Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Gene Panel is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Celiac Disease Diet Market Reports-

Global Celiac Disease Diet Market report covers prominent players like Boulder Brands, Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg’s Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group AG, Glutamel, Schar, Big Oz Industries Ltd., Dr. Schaer Spa, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Progresso, Barilla, Canyon Bakehouse, Gluten free delights, Glutino, Milton’s Crafts Bakers, UDI’S, Pamela’s Products, Kinnikinnick, Enjoy life foods, Chebe, Bob’s red mill, Against the grain gourmet, Whole foods bakehouse, Glutino & gluten-free pantry and others.

Global Celiac Disease Diet Market Dynamics –

Celiac disease is common throughout the world, and its prevalence has significantly increased over the past 20 years increasing prevalence celiac disease, large pool of patients, increasing awareness about the disease, non-availability of drug to treat celiac disease, increase in healthcare expenditure, changing lifestyles and rising government funding are the major key drivers for the Global Celiac Disease Diet Market. Moreover, increasing demand for gluten-free products in bakery goods for making bread more elastic, and its adoption in products such as prepared food, ice-cream, and meat alternatives is also responsible for the growth of the Global Celiac Disease Diet Market. However, several side effects such as constipation, headache, and others and unstable prices of gluten-free products are the major restrains of the Global Celiac Disease Diet Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and reduction in the cost of the gluten free products may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Celiac Disease Diet Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing incidences of celiac diseases, changing lifestyle and high disposable income of the people. According to latest statistics, about 3 million Americans have celiac disease.

The region has presence of key food brands & companies that have widespread distribution networks and provide a wide range of commodities and this has led to continuous growth of celiac disease market.

Europe is the second largest market for Celiac Disease Diet market due to increase in prevalence of celiac disease, growing awareness among people, higher income of people and changing lifestyle. In Italy, about 1 in 250 people have celiac disease. In Ireland, about 1 in 300 people have the disease.

Asia Pacific Global Celiac Disease Diet Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due increasing incidences of celiac disease, increasing consumer disposable incomes and the shift in trend towards processed foods in countries such as India and China. The sero prevalence and prevalence of Celiac Disease in Asia are 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Celiac Disease Diet Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

Bakery products

Dairy/ dairy alternatives

Meats/ meats alternatives

Condiments

Desserts & ice-creams

Prepared foods

Others

By Distribution Channel

Grocery stores

Mass merchandiser

Food stores

Drug stores

Online portals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Celiac Disease Diet Market Key Players

Boulder Brands

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg’s Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero Group AG

Glutamel

Schar

Big Oz Industries Ltd.

Dr. Schaer Spa

