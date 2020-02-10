CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2024 – First Solar, Calyxo and Lucintech” to its huge collection of research reports.



Thin film solar cells refer to the fact that these types of solar cells use a much thinner level of photovoltaic material than mono-crystalline or multi-crystalline solar cells.

The thin-film solar cells are made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. Thin-film solar cells are commercially used in several technologies, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon (a-Si, TF-Si).

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market was dominated by First Solar, which holds over 95% global shipments of this type of thin film solar cell. Over the past years, there are dozens of enterprises had tried to enter this market (such as Abound Solar, PrimeStar Solar/GE Energy, Solexant, Canrom Photovoltaics, Bloo Solar and ARENDI SRL), but most of them failed.

Recent years, the sales of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market suffers greater pressure.

About the cost, the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell cost is under 1 $/W, which will help the market development and competition with other technology of solar cell.

Finally, CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell is an oligopoly market; the tech and fund barrier to enter into this market is quite high.

The worldwide market for CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.7% over the next five years, will reach 8590 million US$ in 2024, from 3070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

First Solar

Calyxo

Antec Solar Energy AG

Lucintech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rigid CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell

Flexible CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Utility Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

