CCS in Power Generation Market Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) (or carbon capture and sequestration or carbon control and sequestration) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation. The aim is to prevent the release of large quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere (from fossil fuel use in power generation and other industries). It is a potential means of mitigating the contribution of fossil fuel emissions to global warming and ocean acidification. Although CO2 has been injected into geological formations for several decades for various purposes, including enhanced oil recovery, the long term storage of CO2 is a relatively new concept.

The over-dependence on fossil fuels and abundant supplies is considered to be one of the primary growth drivers in this market. Technological advancements and booming economies are directly dependent on the availability of energy and ever since commercial uses of oil and natural gas was discovered, the demand for fossil fuels has only increased. The available fossil fuels are expected to meet the energy demands for decades. There will be significant emissions of greenhouse gases, which will, in turn, increase the demand for carbon capture and storage systems.

During 2015, the Americas dominated the global market and accounted for the majority of the market shares. Stringent government regulations on carbon emissions coupled with government support and incentives drive the growth of the market in this region. This market research and analysis predicts that the Americas will continue to dominate this market in the coming years as well.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE-Alstom Grid

The Linde

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Fluor Corporation

Shell

Net Power

Hitachi

Sulzer

Siemens

Amec Foster Wheeler

Air Products

CCS in Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type

Carbon Capture

Carbon Storage

CCS in Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application

Pre-Combustion Capture

Post-Combustion Capture

Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture

CCS in Power Generation Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

