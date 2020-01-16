CBD Skin Care Products Market 2019-2025, by Kiehl’s, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Cannuka, Lord Jones, The CBD Skincare, CBD For Life, Populum, CBD Daily, Leef Organics, Myaderm, Endoca, Elixinol

CBD has anti-inflammatory actions. CBD skin care product can help the skin look more radiant and youthful.
In 2018, the global CBD Skin Care Products market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global CBD Skin Care Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CBD Skin Care Products development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kiehl’s
Josie Maran Cosmetics
Cannuka
Lord Jones
The CBD Skincare
CBD For Life
Populum
CBD Daily
Leef Organics
Myaderm
Endoca
Elixinol
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CBD Oil
CBD Serums
CBD Creams and Moisturizers
CBD Cleansers
CBD Sunscreens
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
