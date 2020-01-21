CBD Skin Care Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

CBD Skin Care market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CBD Skin Care business, shared in Chapter 3.— According to this study, over the next five years the
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Skin Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the CBD Skin Care value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Creams & Moisturizers
Serums
Cleansers
Sunscreens
CBD Oil
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Online Retailers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kiehl’s
Josie Maran Cosmetics
Cannuka
Green Growth Brands
Lord Jones
Elixinol Global
Medical Marijuana
The CBD Skincare Company
CBD For Life
Kapu Maku LLC
Kana Skincare
Leef Organics
Leela Body Care
Endoca LLC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global CBD Skin Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of CBD Skin Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global CBD Skin Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the CBD Skin Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global CBD Skin Care Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global CBD Skin Care Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 CBD Skin Care Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 CBD Skin Care Segment by Type
2.2.1 Creams & Moisturizers
2.2.2 Serums
2.2.3 Cleansers
2.2.4 Sunscreens
2.2.5 CBD Oil
2.2.6 Others
2.3 CBD Skin Care Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global CBD Skin Care Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global CBD Skin Care Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 CBD Skin Care Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2.4.2 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
2.4.3 Online Retailers
2.4.4 Others
2.5 CBD Skin Care Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global CBD Skin Care Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global CBD Skin Care Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global CBD Skin Care Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global CBD Skin Care by Players
3.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global CBD Skin Care Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global CBD Skin Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players CBD Skin Care Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Kiehl’s
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.1.3 Kiehl’s CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Kiehl’s News
12.2 Josie Maran Cosmetics
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.2.3 Josie Maran Cosmetics CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Josie Maran Cosmetics News
12.3 Cannuka
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.3.3 Cannuka CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Cannuka News
12.4 Green Growth Brands
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.4.3 Green Growth Brands CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Green Growth Brands News
12.5 Lord Jones
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.5.3 Lord Jones CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Lord Jones News
12.6 Elixinol Global
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.6.3 Elixinol Global CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Elixinol Global News
12.7 Medical Marijuana
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.7.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Medical Marijuana News
12.8 The CBD Skincare Company
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 CBD Skin Care Product Offered
12.8.3 The CBD Skincare Company CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 The CBD Skincare Company News
……Continued
