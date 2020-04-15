CBD Skin Care Market 2019 Development Trends and Growth

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global CBD Skin Care Market”, it include and classifies the Global CBD Skin Care Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne. The leading manufactures mainly are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.

Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the CBD Skin Care market will register a 21.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 384.9 million by 2024, from US$ 146.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CBD Skin Care business

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Skin Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the CBD Skin Care value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others

Segmentation by application:

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Charlotte’s Web

Kiehl’s

Medical Marijuana

Cannuka

Isodiol Cannaceuticals

Lord Jones

Endoca

Kapu Maku LLC

Green Growth Brands

Elixinol Global

Leef Organics

The CBD Skincare Company

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Leela Body Care

CBD For Life

Myaderm

Kana Skincare

Apothecanna

Vertly

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CBD Skin Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of CBD Skin Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CBD Skin Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CBD Skin Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CBD Skin Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

