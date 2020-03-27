CBD Skin Care Market 2019 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook by 2025

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global CBD Skin Care Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne

The leading manufactures mainly are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.

Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.

The global CBD Skin Care market is valued at 149.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 554.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CBD Skin Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of CBD Skin Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Skin Care in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Charlotte’s Web

Kiehl’s

Medical Marijuana

Cannuka

Isodiol Cannaceuticals

Lord Jones

Endoca

Kapu Maku LLC

Green Growth Brands

Elixinol Global

Leef Organics

The CBD Skincare Company

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Leela Body Care

CBD For Life

Myaderm

Kana Skincare

Apothecanna

Vertly

CBD Skin Care market size by Type

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others

CBD Skin Care market size by Applications

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others