CBD Skin Care Market 2019 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook by 2025

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global CBD Skin Care Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1047811
The leading manufactures mainly are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.
Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.
The global CBD Skin Care market is valued at 149.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 554.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CBD Skin Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of CBD Skin Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Skin Care in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global CBD Skin Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.
This report also studies the global CBD Skin Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1047811
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Charlotte’s Web
Kiehl’s
Medical Marijuana
Cannuka
Isodiol Cannaceuticals
Lord Jones
Endoca
Kapu Maku LLC
Green Growth Brands
Elixinol Global
Leef Organics
The CBD Skincare Company
Josie Maran Cosmetics
Leela Body Care
CBD For Life
Myaderm
Kana Skincare
Apothecanna
Vertly
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1047811/global-cbd-skin-care-market
CBD Skin Care market size by Type
Creams & Moisturizers
Serums
CBD Oil
Others
CBD Skin Care market size by Applications
Mass Market
Smoke Shops
E-commerce
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global CBD Skin Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of CBD Skin Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global CBD Skin Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of CBD Skin Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CBD Skin Care are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of CBD Skin Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 CBD Skin Care Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Creams & Moisturizers
1.4.3 Serums
1.4.4 CBD Oil
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mass Market
1.5.3 Smoke Shops
1.5.4 E-commerce
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size
2.1.1 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global CBD Skin Care Sales 2014-2025
2.2 CBD Skin Care Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 CBD Skin Care Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 CBD Skin Care Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 CBD Skin Care Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 CBD Skin Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 CBD Skin Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 CBD Skin Care Price by Manufacturers
3.4 CBD Skin Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 CBD Skin Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers CBD Skin Care Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CBD Skin Care Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Type
4.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue by Type
4.3 CBD Skin Care Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global CBD Skin Care Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America CBD Skin Care by Country
6.1.1 North America CBD Skin Care Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America CBD Skin Care Revenue by Country
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America CBD Skin Care by Type
6.3 North America CBD Skin Care by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe CBD Skin Care by Country
7.1.1 Europe CBD Skin Care Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe CBD Skin Care Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe CBD Skin Care by Type
7.3 Europe CBD Skin Care by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care by Country
8.1.1 Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care Sales by Country
8.1.2 Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care Revenue by Country
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care by Application
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America CBD Skin Care by Country
9.1.1 Central & South America CBD Skin Care Sales by Country
9.1.2 Central & South America CBD Skin Care Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Brazil
9.1.4 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America CBD Skin Care by Type
9.3 Central & South America CBD Skin Care by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care Revenue by Country
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Charlotte’s Web
11.1.1 Charlotte’s Web Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Charlotte’s Web CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Charlotte’s Web CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.1.5 Charlotte’s Web Recent Development
11.2 Kiehl’s
11.2.1 Kiehl’s Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Kiehl’s CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Kiehl’s CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.2.5 Kiehl’s Recent Development
11.3 Medical Marijuana
11.3.1 Medical Marijuana Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Medical Marijuana CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.3.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Development
11.4 Cannuka
11.4.1 Cannuka Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Cannuka CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Cannuka CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.4.5 Cannuka Recent Development
11.5 Isodiol Cannaceuticals
11.5.1 Isodiol Cannaceuticals Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Isodiol Cannaceuticals CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Isodiol Cannaceuticals CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.5.5 Isodiol Cannaceuticals Recent Development
11.6 Lord Jones
11.6.1 Lord Jones Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Lord Jones CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Lord Jones CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.6.5 Lord Jones Recent Development
11.7 Endoca
11.7.1 Endoca Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Endoca CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Endoca CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.7.5 Endoca Recent Development
11.8 Kapu Maku LLC
11.8.1 Kapu Maku LLC Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Kapu Maku LLC CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Kapu Maku LLC CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.8.5 Kapu Maku LLC Recent Development
11.9 Green Growth Brands
11.9.1 Green Growth Brands Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Green Growth Brands CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Green Growth Brands CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.9.5 Green Growth Brands Recent Development
11.10 Elixinol Global
11.10.1 Elixinol Global Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Elixinol Global CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Elixinol Global CBD Skin Care Products Offered
11.10.5 Elixinol Global Recent Development
11.11 Leef Organics
11.12 The CBD Skincare Company
11.13 Josie Maran Cosmetics
11.14 Leela Body Care
11.15 CBD For Life
11.16 Myaderm
11.17 Kana Skincare
11.18 Apothecanna
11.19 Vertly
12 Future Forecast
12.1 CBD Skin Care Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 CBD Skin Care Market Forecast by Type
12.2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Forecast by Type 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue Forecast by Type 2019-2025
12.3 CBD Skin Care Market Forecast by Application
12.4 North America CBD Skin Care Forecast
12.5 Europe CBD Skin Care Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific CBD Skin Care Forecast
12.7 Central & South America CBD Skin Care Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 CBD Skin Care Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com