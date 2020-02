CBD Oil Market Future Adoption Overview 2028

Global CBD Oil Market: Overview

The report details an exhaustive account of the global CBD oil market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2028. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the CBD oil market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.

Global CBD Oil Market: Market Potential and Major Trends

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil mainly includes hemp-based and marijuana-derived CBD oil products. With rapidly growing human population all over the globe, the number of people interested in trying out legal cannabis products is highly increasing. This is one of the most crucial factors driving the global CBD oil market. Even during the forthcoming years, future generations are expected to increasingly try out legal cannabis products, thus proving beneficial to the market’s growth. In addition to this, the medicinal use of CBD oil is quite popular among various demographic groups. This is a key trend being observed since several years, and also is responsible for rampantly driving the global CBD oil market.

CBD oil has several benefits such as ability to offer protection from Alzheimer’s disease, anti-inflammatory properties, and acts as a crucial component during treatment of epilepsy and mental health disorders. Such benefits are gradually making people aware of the how useful this oil can be, thus ensuring that it is used on a large-scale basis. The adoption rate of cannabidiol oil is increasing because it also helps in drug withdrawal. CBD oil is highly recommended because it can suppress the growth of cancer cells to prevent this deadly ailment.

Global CBD Oil Market: Geographical Outlook

CBD oil products are highly preferred by consumers from the North American region, thus making it rake in maximum revenue. Apart from North America, popular economies from Latin America such as Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina have legalized the application of marijuana products for medical purposes. In this way, Latin America too has managed to hold onto a good lead in the global CBD oil market. Owing to registering high revenue values, both these regions are expected to bolster the adoption of CBD products.

A large number of leading CBD oil production companies are present in North America. Similarly, numerous hemp producers and manufacturers are present in Canada too. The growing awareness about the health benefits of CBD oil products are further expected to propel growth in the CBD oil market.

Global CBD Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The CBD oil market depicts a highly fragmented vendor landscape to exist, mainly due to the presence of innumerable companies who offer products that are derived from different species of cannabinoids such as marijuana and hemp. These companies are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as the product differentiation, distribution, price, quality, and promotion. Vendors are differentiating their products and services through a unique and clear value proposition to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment.

ENDOCA, Gaia Botanicals, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis (AC), Cannoid, CBD American Shaman, Canopy Growth Corporation, CV Sciences, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, NuLeaf Naturals, and PharmaHemp, are key players operating in the global CBD oil market. With several players expected to enter this market during the upcoming years, the competitive intensity is projected to increase at a brisk pace. Mast local players experience a substantial cutthroat competition due to the intimidating presence of larger players operating in the market.

