CBD-Infused Beverages Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an ingredient found in cannabis family plants, both marijuana and hemp. Hemp is produced legally and in commercial quantities in many parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK. To many, CBD is thought to contain most of the health benefits of medical cannabis. CBD has been sought after for many who suffer cancer and other diseases. CBD beverages are not just used to help with medical issues, but also as a dietary supplement among other applications.

According to this study, over the next five years the CBD-Infused Beverages market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in CBD-Infused Beverages business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the CBD-Infused Beverages value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Sodas

Coffees

Segmentation by application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Canopy Growth Corp

The Alkaline Water Company

Coca-Cola

Youngevity International Inc

Mugglehead

Molson Coors Brewing

Creso Pharma

Growpacker

Sprig

Kickback

Recess

New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CBD-Infused Beverages market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of CBD-Infused Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CBD-Infused Beverages players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CBD-Infused Beverages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of CBD-Infused Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

