CBD Hemp Oil Market 2024 New Investment Projects Review

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesn’t cause a euphoric high France, Estonia, Netherlands, Italy are the key industry hemp planting areas in Europe. As for the consumption of CBD hemp oil, Netherlands is the largest consumer and held 40.83% share in 2018. Other regions also keep fast growth. The European CBD hemp oil market surged from 12.41 million USD in 2013 to 45.43 million USD in 2018.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the CBD Hemp Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segmentation by application:

CBD Nutraceutical

CBD Food

CBD Cosmetics

CBD Medical

Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

This report also splits the market by region:

