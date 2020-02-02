Caustic Soda Prills 99% Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. Caustic Soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic Soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.

Scope of the Report:

Caustic soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.

In 2017, the global sale volume of Caustic soda prills 99%is about 1336673 MT, and is anticipated to reach 1739617 MT in 2023.

China is the dominate consumer in Caustic Soda prills 99% industry. The sales volume of Europe was 326734 MT in 2016, occupied about 25.79% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 283913 MT, and the sales market share of 22.41% in 2016.

Caustic Soda prills 99% have two types, such as caustic soda microprills and caustic soda pearl, etc. Among them, f caustic soda pearl are even widely used type, food grade occupied about 74.27% market share in 2016, and austic soda microprills has the market share of 25.73%.

The worldwide market for Caustic Soda Prills 99% is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Caustic Soda Prills 99% in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Solvay

Befar Group

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corp

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Arabian Alkali Company SODA

JSC Kaustik

Gacl

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3921252-global-caustic-soda-prills-99-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Caustic Soda Microprills

Caustic Soda Pearl

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pulp & Paper

Aluminum Metal

Chemical and Petroleum Products

Soaps and Detergents

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3921252-global-caustic-soda-prills-99-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Caustic Soda Microprills

1.2.2 Caustic Soda Pearl

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pulp & Paper

1.3.2 Aluminum Metal

1.3.3 Chemical and Petroleum Products

1.3.4 Soaps and Detergents

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Solvay

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Solvay Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Befar Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Befar Group Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AkzoNobel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AkzoNobel Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Tosoh

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Tosoh Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Ineos Chlor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ineos Chlor Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)