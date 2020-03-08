Caustic Soda Market Overview, Technology, Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects And Key Opportunities 2024

Caustic Soda Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Caustic Soda industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Caustic Soda Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Caustic Soda sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh, Inovyn, Asahi Glass, Covestro, Shin-Etsu Chemical, AkzoNobel, Hanwha Chemical, Solvay, LG Chemical, Tokuyama Corp, SABIC, Kemira, Basf, Aditya Birla Chemicals, GACL, Joint Stock Company Kaustik, Sanmar Group, Unipar Carbocloro, Braskem, Kem One, Vinnolit, Evonik, VESTOLIT, Tessenderlo Group, Ercros, ChemChina, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Xinjiang Tianye, Shaanxi Beiyuan Group, Shandong Jinling, SP Chemical(Taixing), Shanghai Chlor-alkali, Shandong Haili Chemical, Shandong Huatai Group, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals)

Instantaneous of Caustic Soda Market: Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

The worldwide market for Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million US$ in 2024, from 23000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Caustic Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

