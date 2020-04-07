Caustic Soda Market 2019: Outlook and Forecast to 2025 – BASF SE, SABIC, Tosoh Corporation, DowDupont, Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited

Global Caustic Soda Market report provides analysis for the period 2013–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The market study reveals that the global caustic soda market is expected to rise over a CAGR of 5.06% during 2018-2025 in terms of value & over a CAGR of 3.18% in terms of volume. The market is expected to reach around USD 57.4 Billion by 2025. This growth is driven by a number of reasons such as rising demand for Alumina in the Caustic Soda Industry.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global caustic soda market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Scope Of The Report

On the basis of the type of form, the market is segmented into Solid and Liquid. Further, the market is bifurcated, based on application into Pulp & Paper, Alumina, Organic, Soaps/Detergents, Inorganics, Water Treatment, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global caustic soda market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global caustic soda market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape and financial highlights.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Caustic Soda Market Form, Application, Region, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

The demand for global caustic soda market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during forecast period. Caustic Soda is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors such as growing demand from the chemical industry. Thus, the manufacturing companies across the world are investing more on producing caustic soda by increasing the production capacity or opening up new production plant, to cater to the rising demand from various sections of the industry as caustic soda is used in a wide variety of products and industries. Global Caustic Soda market is expected to rise over a CAGR of 5.06% & 3.18% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Solid form of Caustic Soda is the largest contributor, in terms of value and volume, as compared to liquid form. It is expected to rise with CAGR over 5.17% by value and over 3.64% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Global Caustic Soda market from various applications is estimated to rise with a CAGR over 5.06% during the period of 2018-2025 with Textiles and Pulp & Paper being the highest revenue contributors with 5.34% & 3.44% CAGR in terms of Value & Volume respectively.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Caustic Soda market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 5.13% by value and with a CAGR over 3.71% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025 with China being the fastest growing market having a CAGR over 5.36% and expected to reach a revenue of around USD 31 billion by the end of 2025.

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global caustic soda market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences.

Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Caustic Soda Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global Caustic Soda market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are BASF SE, SABIC, Tosoh Corporation, DowDupont, Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February, 2018, Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited invested in the expansion of their production of caustic soda to cater to the rising demands by customers in Scandinavia, Europe.

