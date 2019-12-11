Cathode Block Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cathode Block Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

A cathode block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminium reduction cells. High quality cathode blocks contribute to improving ef?ciency of aluminium smelting that consumes vast amounts of electricity.

Global production of cathode block decreased from 507.9 K MT in 2014 to 472.3 K MT in 2018. China is the largest consumer of cathode block. About 64.30% of cathode block were consumed in the region in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cathode Block market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 822.4 million by 2024, from US$ 749 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cathode Block business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cathode Block market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cathode Block value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SGL Group

Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon

Carbone Savoie

UKRAINSKY GRAFIT

ENERGOPROM GROUP

SEC Carbon

Jiangsu Inter-China Group

Elkem

Wanji Holding Group Graphite Product

Chalco

Market Segment by Type, covers

Semi-graphitic Type

Graphitic Type

Graphitized Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

<200 KA

200-300 KA

>300 KA

