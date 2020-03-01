Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017-2027

Thrombolysis is the therapeutic therapy to treat the clots in blot vessel and improve the blood flow to prevent the damage of tissue and organs. Thrombolysis can be done by injection of clot-busting drugs through an intravenous (IV) line or through a catheter which delivers the drugs directly to the blocking sites. Catheter-directed thrombolysis is a minimal invasive treatment which resolves the issue of clotted blood in the blood vessel. When the blood in the body has improper flow, it gets started to coagulate, which results the formation of semi-solid gel or clouting of blood. The blood clot may continue to grow within the blood vessel and blocks the blood flow within that blood vessel, this may cause the damage of tissue or organ.

The equipment of catheter-directed thrombolysis includes an x-ray camera, catheter, special medications and a medical device is used to dissolve the blood clots. Along with x-ray camera and catheter, this equipment consists of a radiographic table, one or two x-ray tubes and a monitor to visualize the procedure. The x-ray imaging is used for guiding the medication to the site of the blood clot. X-ray machine produces the video of entire procedure which may visualize on a monitor. A catheter used during the thrombolysis, long, thin and hollow plastic tube. These catheters are designed in such way that medication can be easily delivered to the blood clotted site. Some other devices are also used with equipment during the procedure, such as ultrasound machine and other devices to monitor the heartbeat and blood pressure.

Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of catheter-directed thrombolysis market is increasing the prevalence of stroke, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis around the globe. Besides that, the rising incidences of obesity along increasing geriatric population will propel the growth of catheter-directed thrombolysis market. Moreover, the availability of emergency medical services and favorable health insurance coverage will also upsurge the growth of catheter-directed thrombolysis market. The scarcity of high health infrastructure in low economic countries will restrain the growth of catheter-directed thrombolysis market over the forecast period. Furthermore, a minor risk associated with the catheter-directed thrombolysis procedure will also restrain the growth of this market to some extent.

Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market: Segmentation

The global Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market is classified on the basis of delivery mode, indication, end user and geographic region.

Based on delivery mode, Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market is segmented into following:

Directly delivery to blood clot

Positioning medical device at clot site

Based on indication, Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market is segmented into following

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Stroke

Other

Based on end user, Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Radiology Clinics

Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market: Overview

Catheter-directed thrombolysis market is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing to rising incidences of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis around the world. Globally, the number of people suffering from pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis is much larger than the people suffering from AIDS and Cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 900,000 people were diagnosed with pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis in U.S. during 2015. Among all end user, hospital segment will dominate the market for catheter-directed thrombolysis market over the forecast period as the majority of cases of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis are treated of hospitals.

Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the catheter-directed thrombolysis market by region due to access to advanced healthcare facilities. Western Europe is the second largest market for catheter-directed thrombolysis market owing to the presence of robust reimbursement scenario and improved regulatory framework. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for catheter-directed thrombolysis market owing to rising geriatric population in India and China.

Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market identified across the value chain include Angio Dynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, iVascular SLU, Straub Medical AG and others.