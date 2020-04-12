Catering Services Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Catering is a business that provides food service to an event or location. Catering services are often sold on a per-person basis. A catering proposal will usually include rental arrival time, staff arrival time, bar open and close time, meal time and rental pick up. There are many factors that can affect the price of catering such as menu choices, furniture or supply rentals, labor and service charges. There are many types of food catering services included in the market, including mobile catering, airline catering, and event catering.

Major drivers of the global in-flight catering services market include the rising expectations of all the passengers irrespective of class of seating to want to have healthy nutritious food and growing number of flyers. In addition to that economy class passengers are now demanding to have high quality food, which is boosting in-flight catering services market.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=969477

EMEA accounted for the majority market share of in-flight catering services market during 2017. The growth in the tourism segment in EMEA will drive the growth prospects of the airline catering services market in the region for the next four years.

In 2018, the global Catering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.