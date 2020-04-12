Catering Services Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Catering is a business that provides food service to an event or location. Catering services are often sold on a per-person basis. A catering proposal will usually include rental arrival time, staff arrival time, bar open and close time, meal time and rental pick up. There are many factors that can affect the price of catering such as menu choices, furniture or supply rentals, labor and service charges. There are many types of food catering services included in the market, including mobile catering, airline catering, and event catering.
Major drivers of the global in-flight catering services market include the rising expectations of all the passengers irrespective of class of seating to want to have healthy nutritious food and growing number of flyers. In addition to that economy class passengers are now demanding to have high quality food, which is boosting in-flight catering services market.
EMEA accounted for the majority market share of in-flight catering services market during 2017. The growth in the tourism segment in EMEA will drive the growth prospects of the airline catering services market in the region for the next four years.
In 2018, the global Catering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Catering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Catering Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Do & Co
Emirates Flight Catering
gategroup
LSG Lufthansa Service Holding
Newrest
SATS
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-Flight Food Services
In-Flight Beverage Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Economy Class
Business Class
First Class
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Catering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Catering Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Catering Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
