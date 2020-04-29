Category Packaging Opportunities: Make-Up – Identifying pack formats and features that make a brand worth paying more for

“Category Packaging Opportunities: Make-Up”, explores new packaging formats and value-added features in the make-up category, using examples from GlobalData’s Pack-Track innovation tool.

With a huge and varied selection of make-up products on the retail shelf, it can be difficult for brand owners to offer something unique to consumers. Packaging is a key element that can provide differentiation and important added-value benefits. Pressure to look good at all times means that consumers are increasingly using products on-the-go but by using packaging to improve convenience and functionality it is possible to adapt to changing consumer lifestyles. We have used GlobalData’s Pack-Track packaging innovation tool to identify new packaging developments within the category, and this report discusses special features and benefits of examples we like, and how they fit in with current consumer trends within GlobalData’s TrendSights framework.

Key Questions Answered

What drives packaging innovations in make-up?

What notable new formats and value-added features have been introduced in this category in recent years?

Which consumer trends have these packaging innovations capitalized on?

How can make-up manufacturers use packaging to stay ahead of the game in a crowded marketplace?

Scope

– Busy lifestyles mean that products are increasingly used away from home, and make-up is no exception.

– Improving portability and clever use of packaging, such as the addition of applicators, to enhance convenience or ease of use can help brand owners to capitalize on the on-the-go nature of modern life.

– Social media can generate a buzz around new products that stand out from the crowd and offer novel usage experiences, as well as making it possible for experimental consumers to quickly discover the latest must-have make-up items.

Companies Mentioned:

The Face Shop

Revlon

Max Factor

Alliance Pharmaceuticals

Lypsyl

Pfizer

Chapstick

Suzhou Ante Cosmetics

Nails Inc.

Luminess Direct LLC

Lancome

Able C&C Co

Missha

Benefit Cosmetics

Nature Republic

Clarins

Wah London

Cover FX Skin Care Inc.

Bourjois

Estee Lauder

Milk Makeup

Innisfree Corp.

Labiotte Co.

