Catastrophe Insurance Market 2019 Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Catastrophe Insurance is a kind of insurance that protects both commercial and residential sectors against natural disasters like floods and hurricanes, earthquakes, and man-made adversities such as terrorist attacks. Besides human fatalities, natural catastrophes also cause significant financial losses. This type of insurance is generally excluded from standard hazard insurance policies owing to its low-probability. Insurers adapt to uncertain catastrophic risks by increasing their insurance rates, which in turn leads to lower loss ratios post-catastrophic events. Catastrophic losses due to natural disasters are very problematic and complicated from an insurance standpoint. The firms with low levels of homeowners’ premiums are most adversely affected by the catastrophes.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Catastrophe Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Catastrophe Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

This industry research report identifies the pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. Since the insurance industry is cyclical, insurance providers have the need to formulate different strategies that bring in stable earnings to earn positive yields and generate cash flows. Catastrophe bonds help investors to earn good returns that are uncorrelated with the broader financial markets and also helps portfolio managers understand the attributes of pricing trends, and in turn, make informed decisions in allocating capital. Cat bonds or catastrophic bonds can transfer insurance risk to the capital markets, and have evolved into valuable risk management and investment tools and also provide an alternative means to capitalize reinsurance transactions.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the catastrophe insurance market throughout the forecast period will account for more than 65% of the total market shares by 2020. Factors such as digital transformation, market consolidation, and servitization of the industry impact the growth of the market. The global Catastrophe Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Catastrophe Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AIG

Allianz

AXA

Berkshire Hathaway

Lloyds

Allstate

Aviva

Liberty Mutual

Zurich Insurance Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flood Insurance

Storm Insurance for Hurricanes and Tornadoes

Earthquake Insurance

Volcano Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Businesses

Residences

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Catastrophe Insurance Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Catastrophe Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Catastrophe Insurance by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Catastrophe Insurance by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Catastrophe Insurance by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Catastrophe Insurance by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Catastrophe Insurance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Catastrophe Insurance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Catastrophe Insurance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Catastrophe Insurance Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

