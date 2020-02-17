Cataract Surgery Devices Market Future Demand Analysis, Industry Sizes, Market Share And Market Overview 2019 – 2025

Market Overview

Growing incidence of cataract diseases, increasing cases of visual impairment, technological advancements in eye treatment techniques etc., is driving the growth of global Cataract Surgery Devices market. However, lack of professionals and risks involved due to the sensitivity of the organ in the product are likely to hold back the growth of the global Cataract Surgery Devices market.

Download Sample Copy of Healthcare IT Market @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588600

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which include Coburn Technologies Inc., Alcon Surgical Resources, Johnson & Johnson, Essilor International, NIDEK, Abbott, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, and ZEISS.

Key Highlights:

As per WHO Statistics, approximately 253 million people are suffering from visual impairment across the globe creating a scope for the growth of Cataract Surgery Devices market.

WHO Stats reveal that 25% of the global visual impairments are caused due to un-operated cataract, thereby creating scope for the global demand for Cataract Surgery Devices.

Check Discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2588600

Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Type, End User, and Surgery Type. By Type, the market is segmented as Intraocular Lenses, Phacoemulsification Equipment, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices, and Others.

By Surgery type, the market is segmented as Extracapsular Cataract Extraction, Femtosecond Laser, Phacoemulsification, and Others.

By Product

Intraocular Lenses

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Others

By Surgery Type

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction

Femtosecond Laser

Phacoemulsification

Others

By End-User

Ophthalmology Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Insights:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global Cataract Surgery Devices market, taking approximately 35% of the market share. Growing incidence of ophthalmic and cataract diseases, Supportive government regulations are fuelling the demand in this region.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2588600

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]