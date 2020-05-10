Catalyst Carriers Market with Current Trends Analysis 2018-2028

Introduction

A catalyst is an integral part of numerous chemical processes. Due to their ability to alter the rate of a reaction, catalysts hold vital importance in the chemical industry. Catalyst carriers are materials used during the synthesis of a catalyst to enhance the properties and efficacy of the catalyst. Also, in some processes, catalyst carriers can also be used as an external medium to inhibit the dissolution of catalyst material into the solution. For this purpose, the catalyst carrier is coated on the surface of a catalyst. Catalyst carriers possess numerous exceptional properties, such as thermal, mechanical and chemical stability, which allows catalysts to remain efficient in extensive temperature ranges. Also, catalyst carriers provide resistance against corrosion & abrasion. Catalyst Carriers also impart many of the essential properties which are a requisite in many chemical processes. For instance, catalyst carriers show tremendous inorganic binding properties, remain inert during chemical processes (both acidic & alkaline solutions), remain stable during reaction temperatures & restrict the mixed compound allowance during the chemical process. In the market place, numerous types of catalysts are available. However, only few specific types of catalyst carriers are witnessing adoption in large volumes. Catalyst carriers gaining adoption in the commercial space are alumina or alumica-silica, silicon carbide, silica or silica-alumina, titania and zirconia. Rest all catalyst carriers are witnessing low consumption in the market place. The efficacy of a catalyst carrier somehow depends on its stoichiometry & geometry. Thus, many suppliers in the market are developing catalyst carriers with different surface area, pore volume and shape. Customized catalyst carriers with different shape and surface area are in significant demand for numerous applications.

Catalyst Carriers Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for catalyst carriers for numerous application is gaining adoption since the past few years and it is expected that the attraction for catalyst carriers will grow during the forecast period. Due to properties, such as better mechanical, chemical & thermal stability, catalyst carriers are expected to get adopted and witness high demand from high-end applications. Due to growing demand for catalysts in chemical processes, the demand for catalyst carriers is also expected to increase during the forecast period. That apart, presence of high economic growth economies and technological advancements will create significant growth opportunities for catalyst carrier manufacturers. Moreover, growing demand for tailor-made catalyst carriers for niche applications is expected to further fuel the demand for catalyst carriers across the globe. However, the synthesis of catalyst carriers involves technical expertise and the process involves different complex processing stages, which increases the overall cost of the final product. This high cost may act as an adoption barrier for catalyst carriers.

Catalyst Carriers Market: Region Wise Trends

In the global market, the consumption of catalyst carriers is expected to increase primarily because of its growing adoption in numerous applications. China is expected to dominate, both in terms of production as well as consumption of catalyst carriers. The major driving factor for China along and other Asian countries, such as India, South Korea, ASEAN and others, is the growing industrial infrastructure. Also, expansion of production capacity by local manufacturers is a common trend being witnessed in the catalyst carriers market. Developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe & Japan, are expected to show stagnant growth as the chemical processing industry in these regions is in its matured stage. LA & MEA is expected to show significant growth in terms of catalyst carrier consumption.

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Global Catalyst Carriers Market are:

Evonik

Saint Gobain

Almatis

R. Grace

C&CS catalysts and chemical specialties GmbH

Cabot Corporation

Noritake Co. Ltd.

CeramTec

Petrogas International

Calgon Carbon Corporation

