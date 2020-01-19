Castor Oil Market is Predicted To Reach at a 1470 Million USD by the End of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8%: QY Research

QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Castor Oil market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : NK Proteins, Jayant Agro Organics, Ambuja, Adani Group, RPK Agrotech, Gokul Overseas, Kanak, Adya Oil, Taj Agro Products, Girnar Industries, Bom Brazil, Kisan, Thai Castor Oil, ITOH Oil Chemicals, Tongliao TongHua, Tongliao Weiyu, Tianxing, Kanghui, Huanghe Youzhi, Xingtai Lantian, Hewei

The global Castor Oil market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Castor Oil market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

The global Castor Oil market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

Castor oil is is a pale yellow vegetable oil that is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is mainly used in preservative, medicine, lubrication etc.

Currently, India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.

The castor oil market in Europe is growing on the back of rising demand of bio based cosmetic production, whereas the demand for castor oil in North America is driven by the strong consumption of biodiesel.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into : Food Grade, Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade, Industry Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including : Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry, Industrial

