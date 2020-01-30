Cassava Starch Market Projected to Grow at Very High CAGR by 2026 | A report by Vaighai Agro, Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd, Matna Foods Ltd., Psaltry International Limited, KengSeng group of company and others

Cassava starch research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The market insights and analysis about food & beverage industry, performed in this cassava starch market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market.

Market Analysis:

Global Cassava Starch Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in various end-users due to its enhancement of characteristics in a number of applications.

Key Competitors:

Vaighai Agro

Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd

Matna Foods Ltd.

Psaltry International Limited

KengSeng group of company

Tapioca Vietnam

SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chaiwat Industry Company Limited

Thai German Processing Co., Ltd

C.S.Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had launched a new product range of tapioca starches and tapioca maltodextrin that have been produced in collaboration with Vedan International (Holdings) Limited.

In April 2018, Chor. Chaiwat Industry Company Limited announced the launch of “Sava flour” in the Thailand region. The flour made up of cassava starch can be used for various cooking purposes, and is very suitable for population suffering from celiac disease or for people who require a gluten-free diet.

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing demand as a binding agent in food & beverages applications is expected to result in growth of the market

Modernization in technology and advancements has resulted in innovative product launches and a variety of product applications; this is expected to act as a factor for the growth of the market

Side effects associated in some circumstances; if it is consumed improperly this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:

Starch

Unmodified/Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By Nature

Organic Cassava Starch

Conventional Cassava Starch

End-User

Animal Feed

Food

Textile

Cosmetic

Paper

Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global cassava starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cassava starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

