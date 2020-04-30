Caspofungin Market Projected to Reach US$ 496.20 Million by 2027

This report on the global caspofungin market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a snapshot that provides overall information of various market segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary researches. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rate for each segment of the global caspofungin market has been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the caspofungin market. The report includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global caspofungin market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2017 and 2027 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2019 to 2027 are provided for all the segments, considering 2018 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global caspofungin market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, expanding distribution channels of caspofungin, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Based on indication, the global caspofungin market has been segmented into candidiasis and thrush. In terms of distribution channel, the global market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global caspofungin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been divided into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Mexico.

The report also profiles major players in the global caspofungin market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V , Merck & Co., Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Gland Pharma Limited, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis AG.

The global caspofungin market has been segmented as follows:

Global Caspofungin Market, by Indication

Candidiasis

Thrush

Global Caspofungin Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Caspofungin Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



