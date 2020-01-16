Casino Hotel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

A casino hotel is a facility that provides temporary lodging services, casino services and restaurant – bar services. The customers are benefitted by both lodging as well as gambling (casino) facilities. As both these offerings are available under one roof it becomes very convenient for the customers as they can enjoy all benefits without moving to different places (lodging, food, and casino in one place).

The casino hotel industry has witnessed a phenomenal growth in the last few years. This has enabled the sector investors to invest and establish many luxurious casino hotels in several prime regions.

The casino hotel industry is popular in the United States, Macau, Australia, China, Singapore and South Korea. The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region reflect high growth potential. The United States is a relatively bigger market for the casino hotel industry.

In 2018, the global Casino Hotel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Casino Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

MGM Grand

Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Wynn Resorts Limited

Bellagio

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sea Casino Hotel

Land Casino Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Tourist

Gambler

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Casino Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Casino Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

