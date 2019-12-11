Casing Centralizer Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Casing Centralizer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Casing Centralizer is a device used to place the casing at the center of the hole so as to improve the efficiency of the cementing. It is an important device because if the Casing Centralizer touches the formation at any part of the hole, then cement slurry does not pass through the area of the contact resulting in a poor cementing job.

The global revenue of Casing Centralizer market was valued at 395.34 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 670.10 M USD in 2025. North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Casing Centralizer market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Casing Centralizer in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Casing Centralizer market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 583.9 million by 2024, from US$ 444.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Casing Centralizer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Casing Centralizer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Casing Centralizer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Neoz Energy

DRK Oiltools

Halliburton

Weatherford International

Summit Casing Equipment

National Oilwell Varco

Sledgehammer Oil Tools

Centek Group

Ray Oil Tool Company

Zhongshi Group

Dezhou Yuanda Petroleum

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spring Type Centralizer

Rigid Centralizer

Semi Rigid Centralizer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

