Cash Logistics Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Cash logistics involves physical transportation of cash from one location to another. Cash logistics services comprise of secure cash services, bank ATM services, armored cash transportation, management services, and transportation of valuables. The whole procedure involves physical movements of banknotes, coins, credit cards, and items of value from one location to another. The locations include bulk cash junctions, bank branches, ATM vestibules, large retailers, ticket vending machines, and parking meters.
The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.
This report focuses on the global Cash Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cash Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brink’s Incorporated
G4S
GardaWorld
Loomis
Prosegur
Cash Logistik Security
Global Security Logistics
General Secure Logistics Services
Lemuir Secure Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cash-In-Transit
Cash Management
ATM Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Individual
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cash Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cash Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cash Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
