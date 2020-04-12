Cash Logistics Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Cash logistics involves physical transportation of cash from one location to another. Cash logistics services comprise of secure cash services, bank ATM services, armored cash transportation, management services, and transportation of valuables. The whole procedure involves physical movements of banknotes, coins, credit cards, and items of value from one location to another. The locations include bulk cash junctions, bank branches, ATM vestibules, large retailers, ticket vending machines, and parking meters.

In 2018, the global Cash Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15% during 2019-2025.

The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

