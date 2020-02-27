Cascara Sagrada Powder Market : Insights, Trends and Forecast upto 2018 – 2026

Cascara sagrada is Spanish for ‘Sacred bark.’ It is a stimulant laxative which has been in use for centuries for its laxative properties. Cascara sagrada is generally safe and well tolerated. Cascara sagrada used to be an ingredient for OTC (over the counter) medicines, but since 2002 it has been banned in the U.S. for its health concerns. Therefore there is a stigma surrounding the use of cascara sagrada powder. However, it is available in form of health supplements and part of nutraceutical products. It is used in cases of extreme constipation and for a temporary course. Apart from its laxative properties, cascara sagrada is said to have multiple health benefits including aiding weight loss, maintaining healthy skin and hair etc.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cascara-sagrada-powder-market.html

Unhealthy eating habits of the majority of the population in developed countries have led to an increase in demand for constipation relieving supplements such as cascara sagrada powder. Cascara sagrada powder is available in form of non-prescription drug or health supplement in all markets. The benefit of the cascara sagrada powder being available without a prescription makes it available in untapped markets for potential customers. The non-requirement for a prescription for cascara sagrada powder also means that it is more accessible to the general public than other medication that requires a prescription. This decrease in cost for the prescription makes the consumer more inclined towards products such as the cascara sagrada powder.

Much of the stigma surrounding the use of cascara sagrada powder is due to lack of awareness regarding the use of it. But the internet and an incline towards herbal alternatives are changing that. The internet makes it easier for the average consumer to determine the proper use of the cascara sagrada powder, decreasing the stigma surrounding it. With the ease of access and cost-effectiveness of the cascara sagrada powder makes it a better alternative for OTC products that are available in the market.

The global Cascara sagrada market is less saturated in terms of key market players because of the stigma attached to its use. This can be an opportunity for new and existing market participants as well. A focus on spreading awareness about its herbal nature and the proper use of cascara sagrada powder can be a driving factor for cascara sagrada powder market. There is a tremendous opportunity for new product formulations incorporating cascara sagrada powder as well. The market segment for products incorporating cascara sagrada powder is less saturated as compared to key manufacturers providing cascara sagrada powder as a whole.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51222

The increase in the use of natural medicines is an opportunity for new participants in the cascara sagrada powder market, cascara sagrada being a completely herbal alternative to available OTC drugs, it can be more appealing to the consumer as a substitute.

Developed regions with a preference towards herbal alternatives for medicines are potential markets for the cascara sagrada powder. With increase in awareness regarding the use of cascara sagrada powder, the demand for the product is expected to grow in the market. Multiple developed regions have exhibited a pattern of increased spending on processed foods and eating out. Regions such as Latin America and APAC have a steady increase in demand for processed foods. This rise in dependency on processed foods is expected to surge the demand for digestive aids such as cascara sagrada powder over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.