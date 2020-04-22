Cartilage Repair Market – Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast by 2024

The global cartilage repair market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing geriatric population, increasing obesity, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing sports related injuries. Moreover, increase in innovative product launches and growth of medical tourism leading to awareness about the cartilage treatment modalities across the globe is supporting the growth of the market. Based on the treatment modalities, cell-based approaches segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to long term results of this treatment.

Obesity is a serious health concern in the U.S. The increasing prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of the cartilage repair market in the U.S. According to CDC, during 2011-2012, 35.1% of adult aged 20 years or above were obese. In addition, as published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the year 2014, the obesity rate in Germany increased from 11.5% in 1999 to 14.7% in 2009. This increase in obesity rate leads to increase in demand for liposuction procedures, which is further accelerating the market growth.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for cartilage repair, owing to increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing healthcare expenditure, increased awareness, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies for cartilage repair and regeneration. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global cartilage repair market. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries and increase in geriatric pool is the key driving factor for the U.S. cartilage repair market.

The key players operating in the global cartilage repair market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Vericel Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Conmed Linvatec, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Anika Therapeutics S. R. L. and Arthrex, Inc.

