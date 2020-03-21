Carrageenan Market 2019-2025 | Shemberg, Gelymar, CP Kelco, ISI, Cargill, TBK, Accel, CC, MCPI, TIC Gums, Brilliant, Greenfresh, LONGRUN, Global Ocean, Gather Great Ocean, Xieli, Karagen Indonesia, CEAMSA, and FMC

Global Carrageenan Market report offers full & customized analysis of latest trends, growth prospects, value/supply chain analysis, competitive landscape

The carrageenan market trends holds one of the major drivers which is in the rising demand of processed foods. With increasing awareness about the ingredients of processed foods, the demand for organic ingredients is also on the rise. Multi-functionality is also believed to be one of the major driving factor of the market. It acts as a stabilizer, gelling agent, texturing, and thicker.

The global carrageenan market is on the growing curve, as the application of it is in the large scope and also are diverse. Because of its gelling, thickening and stabilizing properties, Carrageenan are extensively used in Food and beverage industry and also in the dairy industry.

This factor replaces plenty of other products used in processed foods. In past days of the market, a small percentage of degraded carrageenan were found in the food-grade carrageenan. This resulted in health diseases such as ulcers, and colon inflammation. Due, to this, the controversy took place whether carrageenan is good for consumption or a harm.

The Carrageenans are a family of linear sulfated polysaccharides that are extracted from red edible seaweed. They are widely used in the food industry, for their gelling, thickening, and stabilizing properties. Their main application is in dairy and meat products, due to their strong binding to food proteins.

There are three essential commercial classes of carrageenan available, kappa, iota, lambda, and namely. Kappa is the believed to be one of the most used carrageenan in food, as it stabilizes, body agent and emulsifier in ice cream, puddings, chocolate, and cheese. Iota is mostly used for readymade meals, whereas, lambda is used for whipped cream. The food grade carrageenan is used in processed food ingredients such as E407 or E407a, as it is called as seaweed. Carrageenan is also said as a dietary fiber.

The carrageenan market is efficiently segmented on the basis of regions into Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry, with an increasing number of applications. European Union and Latin America also stands as the large producers of food-grade carrageenan which is exported across the globe.

The carrageenan market is segmented on the basis of application, function and source. Based on the application, the market is divided into meat & meat products, confectionary, sauces, beverages, dairy, and others. On the basis of the function, the carrageenan market is segmented by thickening, coating, stabilization, and gelling. Whereas, the source of deriving carrageenan is segmented by animal, marine, and plants.

Leading players of the carrageenan market include Shemberg, Gelymar, CP Kelco, ISI, Cargill, TBK, Accel, CC, MCPI, TIC Gums, Brilliant, Greenfresh, LONGRUN, Global Ocean, Gather Great Ocean, Xieli, Karagen Indonesia, CEAMSA, and FMC.

Maximum count of the major carrageenins market manufacturers are focusing on investing their budget to keep the active applications consistent in food industry and technical marketing groups to serve the ever-changing needs of their customers.

Key Segmentation of the global carrageenan market 2019-2025:

The market is segmented in the following types:

By type

Kappa-Carrageenan

Iota-Carrageenan

Lambda-Carrageenan

By application

Food Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biochemistry

Others

By geography

United States

Europe

China

Japan

