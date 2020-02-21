Carpooling Market will grow at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2025, Overview, Risk, and Driving Forces Studied 2019-2025- Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma etc.

In 2018, the global Carpooling market size was 4250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-2025.

Based on deployment method, carpooling is mainly classified into the following types: online carpooling platforms and App-based carpooling. App-based carpooling is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83.39% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Carpooling is mainly used for business, Individuals, Schools, etc. And for business was the most widely used area which took up about 43.88% of the global total in 2018.

Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride , Carma, Scoop Technologies, Splitting Fares, Wunder Carpool, BlaBlaCar, Karos, Grab, Ryde, Ola , Cabs, SRide, Meru Carpool are the key suppliers in the global carpooling market. The market concentration rate of carpooling is high. Though there are many Emerging players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 74% of the global market in 2017.

# The key manufacturers in the Carpooling market include Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), Via Transportation, Zimride by Enterprise, Scoop Technologies, Ola Share, SRide, Meru Carpool, Grab, Ryde, Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Online Carpooling Platforms

– App-based Carpooling

Market segment by Application, split into

– For Business

– For Individuals

– For Schools, etc.

This report presents the worldwide Carpooling market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Carpooling market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Carpooling market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Carpooling market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1 – Carpooling Market Overview

Charpter 2 – Global Carpooling Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3 – United States Carpooling (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4 – China Carpooling (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5- Europe Carpooling (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6 – Japan Carpooling (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7 – Southeast Asia Carpooling (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8 – India Carpooling (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9 – Global Carpooling Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10 – Carpooling Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11 – Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12 – Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13 – Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14 – Global Carpooling Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15 – Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16 – Appendix

