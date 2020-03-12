Carpooling Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global Carpooling Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The most recent report on the global Carpooling Market delivers valuable insights pertaining to the Carpooling Market. The global Carpooling Market report is helpful for the customers intending to gain key insights into the Carpooling Market. Appropriate use of such insights provided in the research report is likely to help in expanding their business. The global Carpooling Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of all the factors that play an important role in defining and shaping the Carpooling Market. The global Carpooling Market is valued at US$ XX million by the end of 2018 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 18.49%% across the forecast period. The global Carpooling Market report encompasses the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. By the end of 2025 (forecast period), the Carpooling Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ US$ 11426 million.

By top key players, the global Carpooling Market is segmented into:

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

SRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

Ryde

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

The global Carpooling Market also encompasses detailed competitive landscape analysis and SWOT analysis for the top companies that grabs maximum share of the global Carpooling Market. Moreover, the report details the customer with key developments for the top companies. More than 15 global top players and their detailed company profile analysis is been covered in the research report, that not only includes the recent news of mergers and acquisitions but also covers business strategies adopted by the key players.

There are several factors affecting the Carpooling Market over the forecasted period, such factors and the impact caused by such factors on the future trends are analysed thoroughly in this report. The global Carpooling Market report covers all the trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Carpooling Market within the analysis, that helps in deducing the forecast figures of the Carpooling Market. Additionally, the global Carpooling Market report is divided and analysed across various segments such as by application, by product type, by distribution channel/ end user, and by region.

By Product type, the global Carpooling Market is segmented into the following:

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

Product 1 is dominating the global Carpooling Market in terms of both volume and value. The reason for highest market share of Product 1 is its high demand from across the globe. Product 2 is projected to grow with a considerable CAGR since advancing technology and dynamically shifting customer trends is likely to influence the demand for product 2 positively. Product 3 is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

By end users, the global Carpooling Market is segmented into:

For Companies

For Local Communities

For Events

End user 1 contributes to the highest market share both by volume and value of the global Carpooling Market. Whereas, End user 2 is projected to record higher growth rate over the forecast period owing to changing market trends.

The global Carpooling Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the regional segmentation. The Carpooling Market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region 1 represents a matured market and thus dominates the global Carpooling Market in terms of revenue share. The Region 1 market is valued at US$ XX million by the end of 2018. Region 2 is expected to showcase increasing growth rate owing to the rise in the disposal income and growing population.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Key Market Segments 1

1.3 Players Covered 1

1.4 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.4.1 Global Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 2

1.4.2 Online Carpooling Platforms 3

1.4.3 App-based Carpooling 4

1.5 Market by Application 5

1.5.1 Global Carpooling Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 5

1.5.2 For Business 5

1.5.3 For Individuals 6

1.5.4 For Schools, etc. 7

1.6 Study Objectives 8

1.7 Years Considered 9

2 Global Growth Trends 10

2.1 Global Carpooling Market Size 10

2.2 Carpooling Growth Trends by Regions 10

2.2.1 Carpooling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 10

2.2.2 Carpooling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 11

2.3 Industry Trends 12

2.3.1 Market Challenge and Risk 12

2.3.2 Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Market Opportunities 13

2.3.4 Market in Related Industry 14

3 Market Share by Key Players 15

3.1 Carpooling Market Size by Manufacturers 15

3.1.1 Global Carpooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 15

3.1.2 Global Carpooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 16

3.1.3 Global Carpooling Market Concentration Ratio 18

3.2 Carpooling Key Players Head office and Area Served 19

3.3 Key Players Carpooling Product/Solution/Service 19

3.4 Date of Enter into Carpooling Market 20

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 24

4.1 Global Carpooling Market Size by Type (2013-2018) 24

4.2 Global Carpooling Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 25

…Continued

