Carpooling Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

Carpooling (also car-sharing, ride-sharing and lift-sharing) is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

The government is helping the adopting of carpooling services as these are considered crucial to make the transportation sector environmentally friendly.

This study considers the Carpooling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Commuter Carpool

Holiday Long-Distance Carpool

Segmentation by application:

Public Websites

Social Media

Acting as Marketplaces

Employer Websites

Smartphone Applications

Carpooling Agencies

Pick-Up Points

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Uber

Orix

Lyft

Carma

BlaBlaBla

Relay Rides

Sidecar

Ridejoy

Getaround

JustShareIt

Zimride

Car2Go

Shared EV Fleets

Ekar

Didi Chuxing

