Carpooling Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

Carpooling (also car-sharing, ride-sharing and lift-sharing) is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.
The government is helping the adopting of carpooling services as these are considered crucial to make the transportation sector environmentally friendly.
This study considers the Carpooling value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Commuter Carpool
Holiday Long-Distance Carpool
Segmentation by application:
Public Websites
Social Media
Acting as Marketplaces
Employer Websites
Smartphone Applications
Carpooling Agencies
Pick-Up Points
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Uber
Orix
Lyft
Carma
BlaBlaBla
Relay Rides
Sidecar
Ridejoy
Getaround
JustShareIt
Zimride
Car2Go
Shared EV Fleets
Ekar
Didi Chuxing
