Carpooling Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.
Based on deployment method, carpooling is mainly classified into the following types: online carpooling platforms and App-based carpooling. App-based carpooling is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83.39% of the total in 2018 in Global.
Carpooling is mainly used for business, Individuals, Schools, etc. And for business was the most widely used area which took up about 43.88% of the global total in 2018.
Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride , Carma, Scoop Technologies, Splitting Fares, Wunder Carpool, BlaBlaCar, Karos, Grab, Ryde, Ola , Cabs, SRide, Meru
Carpool are the key suppliers in the global carpooling market. The market concentration rate of carpooling is high. Though there are many Emerging players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 74% of the global market in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Carpooling market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8540 million by 2024, from US$ 4250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Carpooling business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Carpooling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Carpooling value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Online Carpooling Platforms
App-based Carpooling
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
For Business
For Individuals
For Schools, etc.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Carpooling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Carpooling market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Carpooling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Carpooling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
