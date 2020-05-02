Carpet Cleaning Machine Market- Cleaning Technologies Is To Decrease The Carbon Footprint Of Cleaning Machines

The carpet cleaning machine market can be segmented in terms of product type, power source, distribution channel, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the carpet cleaning market is categorized into portable carpet cleaners, upright carpet cleaners, and canister carpet cleaners. By power source, the carpet cleaning machine market is segmented into battery and corded. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online and offline. Online channel is expected to dominate the market due to increasing adoption of digital technology and a wide variety of products offered by online vendors at discounted price. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising number of swimming pools, public institutions, hospitals, stadiums, and clubs that require carpet cleaning machines.

Carpet cleaning machines remove dirt and stains from carpets. Carpet cleaner parts comprise pump, vacuum, solution tank, and heating unit. The solution tank holds the water to rinse it and the recovery tank contains the cleaning chemical which is useful in extracting the dirt. The heating unit heats the water which helps in removing the dirt from the carpet.

Numerous factors such as product availability, changing lifestyle, urbanization, increasing middle class, and expansion of commercial segments has led to the increasing demand for carpet cleaning machines. Retails sector, public institutions, and offices, besides mining and construction are the key sectors that are generating huge demand for carpet cleaning machines during the last few decades. Rising product awareness and increasing investment on research and development by manufacturers to design new and innovative products leads to growth of the carpet cleaning machine market. Increasing use of carpets in residences is also anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. The major trend in the carpet cleaning machine market is green and sustainable cleaning technologies. The major focus of green and sustainable cleaning technologies is to decrease the carbon footprint of cleaning machines. These technologies are useful in terms of consumer health and environmental sustainability. The major challenge for the carpet cleaning machine market is prevalence of labor intensive and traditional cleaning methods in developing countries. Availability of cheap labor in countries such as India and China is restricting the growth of the carpet cleaning machine market. In these nation, housekeeping agents and professional cleaners can easily hired. Popularity of mop and broom method in developing nations is also hampering the growth of the market.