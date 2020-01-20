Carnation Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Carnation Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Carnation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carnation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Dianthus caryophyllus, carnation or clove pink, is a species of Dianthus. It is probably native to the Mediterranean region but its exact range is unknown due to extensive cultivation for the last 2,000 years.

As an excellent Carnation varieties, welcomed around the world, but because flowering is too short, the market Applications is very narrow, but with the continuous development of preservation techniques, Carnation gradually being accepted by the market.

Meanwhile, the entire world continues to expand acreage, Carnation supply on the market gradually increased, thus causing prices declined in recent years, helping to promote the marketing of the species.

From the current point of view, China has a long history of Carnation cultivation, while China has large plant acreage, high proportion of the number of cut flowers. This market should be further developed in the future.

Currently, the SouthAmerica Carnation occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially Africa and the Europe.

Currently, although the Carnation market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.

The global Carnation market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carnation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Carnation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carnation in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Carnation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carnation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

China

The Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Colombia

Kenya

Poland

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764128-global-carnation-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Standard Carnation

Miniature Carnation

Market size by End User

Domestic Field

Business Field

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Carnation Manufacturers

Carnation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Carnation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3764128-global-carnation-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carnation Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carnation Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Standard Carnation

1.4.3 Miniature Carnation

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Carnation Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Domestic Field

1.5.3 Business Field

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carnation Market Size

2.1.1 Global Carnation Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Carnation Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Carnation Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Carnation Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Carnation Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 China

11.1.1 China Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 China Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 China Carnation Products Offered

11.1.5 China Recent Development

11.2 The Netherlands

11.2.1 The Netherlands Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 The Netherlands Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 The Netherlands Carnation Products Offered

11.2.5 The Netherlands Recent Development

11.3 Italy

11.3.1 Italy Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Italy Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Italy Carnation Products Offered

11.3.5 Italy Recent Development

11.4 Spain

11.4.1 Spain Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Spain Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Spain Carnation Products Offered

11.4.5 Spain Recent Development

11.5 Colombia

11.5.1 Colombia Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Colombia Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Colombia Carnation Products Offered

11.5.5 Colombia Recent Development

11.6 Kenya

11.6.1 Kenya Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Kenya Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Kenya Carnation Products Offered

11.6.5 Kenya Recent Development

11.7 Poland

11.7.1 Poland Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Poland Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Poland Carnation Products Offered

11.7.5 Poland Recent Development

Continued….