Carmine Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Carmine Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for carmine has been increasing on account of the extensive usage of this extract in the food and beverages industry. Carmine is known by several other names such as carmine lake, crimson lake, cochineal extract, natural red, and cochineal. It is a red-coloured pigment and is obtained from carmine acid; a specific type of porphyrophora is used to produce the carmine pigment. The global market for carmine has been expanding on account of key developments in several end-use industries in recent times. Furthermore, the production of carmine has taken several routes over the past decade, thus, making it easier to produce carmine in huge quantities.

The bodies of scale insects are dipped in boiling ammonia or in a solution of sodium carbonate, and the absence of iron during this process ensures purity of carmine. The chemical industry has been making ardent efforts to excavate more uses, applications, and benefits of carmine, and this shall act as a launch pad for market growth.

The global market for carmine can be segmented along the following parameters: application and region. Since the market for carmine pertains to several key industries, it is important to decipher all of these segments for better understanding of the market forces.

The report on the global market for carmine sheds light on the forces that are projected to enhance the growth prospects of the global market. Furthermore, the report runs through all of the dynamics that have aided the growth of the carmine market over the past decade.

Global Carmine Market: Trends and Opportunities

The carmine as a colouring agent in the food and beverages industry has emerged as a key reason behind the boisterous growth rate of the global market for carmine. The food and beverages industry has been discouraging the use of synthetic colouring agent due to their ill-effects on human health; natural agents such as carmine are gaining popularity. There have been several advancements in the pharmaceuticals industry, and this usage of carmine in this industry has also aided market growth.

The use of carmine has also found way in the manufacture of paints, dyes, crimson inks, and other colouring activities. This is expected to offer huge growth spaces to the vendors operating in the global market for carmine. Furthermore, the use of carmine for the manufacture of cosmetics and beauty products is another key driver of demand within the global market. Candies, yogurt and juices are amongst other products that are processed through the use of carmine.

Global Carmine Market: Geographical Outlook

The overall soundness of the industrial sector in the US and Canada has trickled down to the markets for several key products and ingredients in North America. Hence, the demand for carmine in North America has been escalating at a robust rate, and is projected to bring in commendable revenues to the regional carmine market. Furthermore, advancements in the constructions industry in India and China has resulted in an increased rate of growth within the carmine market in Asia Pacific.

The key players operating in the global carmine market are expected to enter into strategic alliances, partnerships, and collaborations in order to enhance their prospects of growth. Some of these key players in the global carmine market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Naturex, and Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

