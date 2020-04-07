Care Management Solutions Market Set to Grow at 17.8% CAGR to 2024 – Comprehensive Data on Sale, Consumption, Trade Statistics, Demand and Prices

Care Management Solutions Market 2023 Largest Shares Captured by Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management Applications and Growth Projected by Cognizant Technology Solutions, EXL Service Holdings, Inc. and ZeOmega Inc.

Report analyzes the care management solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as component, delivery mode, end user, application, and region. In addition to the data part, the report also provides overview of Care Management Solutions market, including classification, application, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market dynamics.

Company Profiles in care management solutions market (Business Overview, Products & Services, Developments) are Exl Healthcare (Exlservice Holdings, Inc.), Axispoint Health, Wellcentive, Inc., Phytel, Inc. (Acquired By IBM Corporation), Medecision Inc., Zeomega Inc., Trizetto Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., I2I Systems, Inc., EPIC Corporation Inc., Healthsmart Holdings, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Harmony Information Systems, Inc. and Cerner Corporation.

Care management solutions market projected to reach USD 15.70 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.93 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%. Initiatives to promote ‘patient-centeredness’ in healthcare, rising geriatric population coupled with burden of chronic diseases, need to reduce healthcare costs, growth in medical tourism sector, & advancing IT and big data capabilities are driving growth of market.

In care management solutions market research, on basis of component, market segmented into software and services. European region expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The software segment estimated to account for largest share of global market in 2016 and witness highest growth rate during forecast period.

Geographically, care management solutions market categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America expected to account for largest share of market in 2016, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). The disease management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 54%, Tier 2- 34%, Tier 3- 12%

By Designation – C-level–31%, Director Level–19%, Others–50%

By Region – North America–46%, Europe–25%, Asia–18%, RoW-11%

Global care management solutions market is segmented into disease management, case management, utilization management, and other applications. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the ability of these solutions to reduce the cost of care with the help of protocol management and prevent episodes of ill health through comprehensive health management.

The software component segment is estimated to account for largest share of the global care management solutions market in 2016. Software is a non-tangible component used as an application to run a system or to perform primary tasks, which include maintaining patient records, analyzing databases, and performing administrative tasks in any healthcare organization or hospital.

Care management solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based delivery modes. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages provided by the cloud-based solutions such as, low installation and maintenance costs, unlimited storage of information, easy access to information from any place, and reduced spam & web threats.

