Care Management Solutions Market Overview by Disease, Case and Utilization Management Applications to 2023 – Top Trends, Forecast, Overview and Company Profiles

Geographically, care management solutions market categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America expected to account for largest share of market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW).

In care management solutions market research, on basis of component, market segmented into software and services. European region expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The software segment estimated to account for largest share of global market in 2016 and witness highest growth rate during forecast period.

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products & Services, Developments)

1 Exl Healthcare (Exlservice Holdings, Inc.)

2 Axispoint Health

3 Wellcentive, Inc.

4 Phytel, Inc. (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

5 Medecision Inc.

6 Zeomega Inc.

7 Trizetto Corporation

8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9 I2I Systems, Inc.

10 EPIC Corporation Inc.

11 Healthsmart Holdings, Inc.

12 Pegasystems Inc.

13 Salesforce.Com, Inc.

14 Harmony Information Systems, Inc.

15 Cerner Corporation

Care management solutions market projected to reach USD 15.70 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.93 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%. Initiatives to promote ‘patient-centeredness’ in healthcare, rising geriatric population coupled with burden of chronic diseases, need to reduce healthcare costs, growth in medical tourism sector, & advancing IT and big data capabilities are driving growth of market.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global care management solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The high growth of this segment can be attributed the advantages this method offers such as low installation and maintenance costs, unlimited storage of information, easy access to information from any place, and reduced spam & web threats.

Care Management Solutions Market, By Component

1 Introduction

2 Software

3 Services

4 Consulting Services

5 Ongoing It Support & Implementation Services

6 Training & Education Services

7 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

The software component segment is estimated to account for largest share of the global care management solutions market in 2016. Software is a non-tangible component used as an application to run a system or to perform primary tasks, which include maintaining patient records, analyzing databases, and performing administrative tasks in any healthcare organization or hospital.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report analyzes the care management solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as component, delivery mode, end user, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and the competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key strategies adopted by them to remain competitive in the market.